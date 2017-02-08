Architect One announces opening of Manhattan office

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka architecture firm, Architect One announced Wednesday the opening of a new Manhattan office.

Architect One’s main office will continue to be housed in Downtown Topeka. The firm has completed several projects in Manhattan and the surrounding communities, the Manhattan office allows them to increase opportunities in the western part of the state. “Manhattan’s growth and business climate makes it an ideal place for us to expand,” said Scott Gales, President, Architect One. “The new office solidifies our commitment to the community.”

The four Architect One principals are graduates of the Kansas State University College of Architecture, Planning, and Design. In addition to new business opportunities, the Manhattan office allows Architect One to be active in the recruitment and training of new talent through the university. The firm hopes to add several positions over the next year.

“We are excited to be a part of the growth of the business community and to be able to return to a city which has played such an important role in our careers,” said Gales.

Founded in 1988, Architect One is a full service Architectural and Planning firm providing complete professional design services to Topeka, Manhattan and the Midwest.

