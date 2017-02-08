Crash involving car and semi closes 24 Highway near Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSTN) – A crash has closed down part of U.S. Highway 24 west of Clay Center Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports troopers responded to a significant two vehicle crash just before 8:00.

Trooper Ben with KHP tweeted the highway was block and that the Kansas Department of Transportation was in route to assist with traffic.

The Critical Highway Accident Response Team was also responding.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as information becomes available.