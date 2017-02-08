Kansas bills aim to stop driving with cell phones

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two bills to be introduced to the Kansas Senate aim to put a stop to distracted driving with a cell phone.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Kansas but one of the bills will prohibit you from holding your phone to your ear.

Manhattan, Kansas made it illegal to use your mobile device at all behind the wheel in 2010- that includes talking or listening to the phone.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) says it’s hard to gauge how effective the law is in preventing distracted driving. Near the end of 2015 and 2016, RCPD noticed accidents rise tremendously, but then drop again the following year. But they have noticed certain behaviors that tend to lead to accidents.

“We do know from our own records that inattentive driving is without a doubt the number one cause of traffic accidents,” says Captain Josh Kyle. “A lot of time people are more concerned about crime and disorder but we are actually going to lose more people, more lives lost to traffic accidents than any kind of felony.”

He also says people don’t typically tell officers they were using their phones before an accident. That’s why mobile devices don’t get recorded in accident reports often. That’s one reason why there isn’t always a credible way to get an accurate number of how many drivers are using them.

The other bill would also stop cell phone use altogether in school and construction zones with the exception of hands-free communication.