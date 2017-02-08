Kansas committee to vote on KanCare Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House health committee will vote next week on whether to expand the state’s privatized Medicaid program, called KanCare.

Lawmakers heard testimony Wednesday from cities, businesses, doctors and patients, urging them to expand KanCare.

“I’m afraid to even go to the doctor for what he might tell me I need to do, that I can’t do because I don’t have insurance,” Suzan Emmons of Iola, Kan. said. “It’s very scary.”

The expansion would provide insurance to an estimated 150,000 Kansans who currently make too much money to qualify for KanCare but not enough to qualify for subsidies to purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

“I’ve been carrying the bill for the last four years,” Rep. Jim Ward (D) of Wichita said. “It’s time not only to have a hearing, but a vote.”

Proponents say the expansion would be at least budget-neutral or save money, but the state budget office estimates that the plan would still cost more than $150,000,000 in the first two fiscal years.