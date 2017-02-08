Topeka man arrested following attempted bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 63-year-old Topeka man was arrested Wednesday following an attempted bank robbery in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department reports officers responded to the 600 block of SW 10th Street on a report of a robbery attempt at a credit union.

Employees reported to police a male subject displayed a weapon and demanded money. Topeka police arrived within minutes and took the suspect, identified as Isaac Austin Jr, into custody without incident.

No further information has been released at this time.