Suspect arrested in case where Wichita officer was run over

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has been arrested and charged in the case involving a Wichita police officer who was run over by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. near Topeka and Kinkaid. The officer was injured and transported to Via Christi St. Francis hospital. The officer is out of surgery and is in critical condition.

Wichita Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a Facebook post the 31-year-old suspect has been booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges. Woodrow said the man has an extensive criminal background. She said more information on the suspect and the case will be released tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

In a 4 p.m. news briefing, Deputy Chief Jose Salcido said the officer is a 25-year-veteran of the department. His name is not being released.

Wichita Police Department spokesperson Nikki Woodrow said it started around 1:07 p.m. when police officers were monitoring a house in the 2100 block of South Topeka. There was a stolen vehicle at the home and a known suspect who had several felony warrants that they were watching.

While police were there, the suspect got into the stolen vehicle and took off, striking a Wichita police officer who was outside of his vehicle. Another officer on the scene shot one round at the suspect.

“The suspect nor the vehicle were hit. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and the suspect fled into a business located in the 600 block of East Pawnee,” said Deputy Chief Salcido, Wichita Police Department.

The suspect fled into a business and was taken into custody by the help of a K-9 officer. KSN News talked to several witnesses.

“The next thing we knew, our boss comes through the back door, and he is fighting with the suspect, and then the officer came in right behind him with his gun drawn and took the suspect out of our bosses hands and put him on the floor,” said Stacy Hibbs, helped capture suspect. “He was wrestling on the floor and a dog was helping a lot, but he couldn’t get him under control so he told the dog to stand down and asked for help so Todd and I jumped in.”

“We just heard a lot of sirens, and we came out, I was having lunch, and there were police cars swarming in from everywhere, and I heard one officer say “drop the gun, drop the gun and so I kind of went back inside. It was a little scary,” Rebecca Hudson, witness.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Kansas Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Meanwhile, police are offering their thoughts to the officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this incident,” added Salcido.