Suspect who ran over Wichita officer arrested for attempted first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 31-year-old man after he struck an officer Monday on Kinkaid and Topeka in south Wichita.

According to arrest records, Justin Francsico Terrazas was booked for attempted first-degree murder among other charges. He has an extensive criminal history dating back to the early 2000s. Those crimes include theft, burglary, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and aggravated criminal sodomy. He was most recently released from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility on Dec. 15 of last year.

On Wednesday, police said the officer was still in critical but stable condition. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family is accepting donations through the Honore Adversis Foundation. Here is the information:

The Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N Seneca

Wichita, KS 67203

http://www.thin-blue-line.org/