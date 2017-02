TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –Topeka Fire responded to an apartment fire in South Topeka this afternoon.

The fire broke out at La Casa Grande Apartments on SW 31st Court. 4 people live in the apartment unit that caught fire. No one was home or injured in the fire.

Topeka Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

