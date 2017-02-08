Winter returns, just days before the warmest day of 2017

We’re tracking the coldest weather of the week. Don’t expect highs much warmer than the freezing mark today (32°). Yesterday’s could front did a number on our temperatures, there’s no doubt about that. Breezy north winds won’t only make things FEEL colder today, but they’ll keep a steady dose of clouds moving through our neck of the woods. Certainly a lot more clouds around today, matching this much colder air mass. Daytime temps will be trapped in the 20s and 30s tomorrow too! Winter is back, if only for a couple days…

Speaking of – this mini cold spell will be immediately followed by the warmest weather of the year (so far). Highs will soar into the 70s (yes, you read that correctly) by Friday afternoon. And you guessed it, we’ll have bountiful blue skies to boot. Valentine’s Day isn’t until next Tuesday, but many of you are probably celebrating over the weekend. If you have Friday night plans, keep them. If you don’t have Friday night plans, make some. Friday is patio weather! It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, we’ll take ‘sunny and 70s’ whenever we can! Enjoy!

Above average temps will stick around for the long haul, but the magical 70s of Friday won’t be. Expect highs in the 60s on Saturday (mix of sun and clouds) and then they’ll fall to around 50° on Sunday. Highs should remain in the 50s early next week, as well. Sunday represents our only real chance at precipitation over the next 7-10 days. And by ‘real chance,’ we mean a 20% chance. We’ll be watching a little burst of energy headed our direction from the N. Plains later this weekend. Temps will be above freezing, so isolated/scattered rain showers are possible by Sunday. There’s not a lot of moisture to work with and we’ve been profoundly dry as of late – something to keep in mind. Regardless, we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert