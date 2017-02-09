Another winter day, this time with more sunshine

We’re tracking another chilly day in our neck of the woods. However, compared to yesterday, highs will be 5-10° warmer this afternoon. The only problem is, daytime temps will be in the 20s and 30s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is slowly climbing – but for now it’s at a meager 43°. Most spots in Northeast Kansas will fall below that average today.

South winds will develop as today unfolds. Only expect winds between 10 and 15 mph today. These same south winds become much more gusty tomorrow, boosting highs into the lower 70s for Friday afternoon! Yes, you read that correctly. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the year (so far) as temperatures bloom some 30° ‘above average.’ Temperatures will remain spring-like over the weekend, but not nearly as warm as we’ll be tomorrow. For example, expect highs in the middle 60s on Saturday under a ‘mix of sun and clouds.’ The extended forecast will feature highs around 50° – so no chance for snow anytime soon, despite spring still 5+ weeks away.

Our next ‘best chance’ for rain will be on Sunday. Right now we have only a 20% chance for some isolated/scattered rain showers later this weekend. Another cloud-maker will roll through E. Kansas, possibly bringing some light moisture with it. Other than that, we’re dry and tranquil heading into the second full week of February! And in case you’re wondering, Valentine’s Day (next Tuesday) will be lovely – lots of sunshine with highs around 51°. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days, so stay tuned for any slight changes.

