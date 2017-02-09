Fort Riley soldiers undergo study for mild traumatic brain injuries



LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — A University of Kansas researcher put together a study for soldiers in Fort Riley to show how intense cardio will help with mild brain injuries. The leader of this study, Psychology and Gerontology Professor, David Johnson said any intense cardio will help your heart and your brain. He’s also done a similar study on older people with mild Alzheimer’s disease and found they were thinking more clearly and happier.

The study is for 100 soldiers at the First Infantry Division in Fort Riley. Johnson said the more aerobically fit you are, the better you are at being able to heal yourself after a mild traumatic brain injury. Mild meaning if you fell off a bike and hit your head and lost consciousness for a few minutes, you wouldn’t need to go to the hospital. Johnson said as a result of mild brain injuries anyone can experience a mild form of Alzheimer’s disease too.

“We think that we’re going to see the same types of things in these active duty service members as we did in our healthy older adults,” Johnson said. “That is, some of their memory and thinking is going to get better.”

Johnson expects soldiers to be faster, more accurate and happier after going through the trial. He said before the trial ends well over 100 soldiers will have gone through his study.

The soldiers are expected to start the trail between March 2017 and April 2017. This will last for two years.