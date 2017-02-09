Kansas board suspends college athletic trainer’s license

By Published: Updated:
(AP) fhsu, fort hays state university, fort hays

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has indefinitely suspended the license of an athletic trainer accused of drinking on the job at Fort Hays State University.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the board took action this week against Brady Ternes. A human resources representative says Ternes was an employee at Fort Hays until December 2015.

Ternes self-reported that he had worked under the influence of alcohol when providing treatment to a student and supervising staff athletic trainers in 2015. Documents filed in the case say the assistant athletic trainer at Fort Hays reported in October 2015 that he persuaded Ternes to go home after realizing Ternes was impaired and that Ternes’ coffee mug smelled like alcohol. Ternes turned in his resignation to the university shortly afterward.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s