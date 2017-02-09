Kansas GOP nominates Estes for US House seat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Treasurer Ron Estes is the Republicans’ pick as their nominee for a special election to fill the Kansas congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The April 11 vote will be the nation’s first congressional election since President Donald Trump’s win.

Estes and his wife both were delegates at Thursday’s party convention to choose a nominee. Estes was one of the Kansas electors who voted for Trump, and said he is pleased with the direction the new president has taken the country.

Estes was elected treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Republicans have held the 4th District seat since 1994. Pompeo won the state’s 4th District seat in 2010, when the incumbent gave it up to run unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

