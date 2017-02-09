Kansas Senate GOP leaders cancel budget debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican leaders have cancelled the Kansas Senate’s debate on budget-balancing proposals because they could not sell GOP colleagues on education funding cuts.

The Senate had planned to debate a bill Thursday that would cut aid to public schools by $128 million by June 30. They also had expected to take up another bill increasing income taxes to raise $660 million over two years, starting in July.

But some GOP senators thought the cut in aid to public schools was too steep with only months left in the school year.

Senate Republican leaders said the chamber would not consider any legislation until members agreed on proposals to balance the budget.