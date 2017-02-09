Superfortress plane caretakers hope for permanent hangar

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A nonprofit that owns a restored Wichita-built Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber hopes to have a permanent home for the plane by next year.

The Wichita Eagle reports the World War II-era warbird known as “Doc” is currently housed at Air Capital Flight Line in Wichita. Doc’s permanent hangar will likely be at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

Josh Wells is the spokesman for the nonprofit Doc’s Friends. He says all of the airplane’s maintenance will be done at the airport, which also has runways and public access that would allow visitors to see the plane when it’s not flying.

The exact location of Doc’s permanent home is expected to be announced in the next few months.

The plane was flown in July for the first time in 60 years, following a 16-year restoration effort in Wichita.

