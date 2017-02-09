Trump goes after McCain about Yemen raid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going after Republican Sen. John McCain for suggesting that last week’s U.S. raid in Yemen wasn’t a success.

Trump tweeted Thursday that McCain “should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy!”

He added that McCain has “been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in — bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.”

McCain is a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war who lost the 2008 presidential election to President Barack Obama. The Arizona senator won re-election in November.

McCain said Wednesday that any operation where a $75 million airplane is lost, a Navy SEAL is killed, and there are multiple casualties, including women and children, “cannot be labeled a success.”

