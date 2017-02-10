Aggieville favorite, Rusty’s Outback, abruptly closes after two decades

A Manhattan favorite restaurant and bar is abruptly closing after more than 25 years.

Rusty’s Outback announced its closing doors on Facebook, but will still maintain its neighboring restaurant, Kites.

People who frequent the Aggieville establishment are confused.

“It’s definitely one of the most popular bars when you come around,” Carrie Pilkington, a K-State student said. “It’s always busy especially in the back.”

The owner has not returned our request for comment. The Kansas Department of Revenue says it was not pursuing any glaring tax issues.

“I live close by here and every time I walk by here I just see Rusty’s,” student Matthew Khoury said. “It’s a good little memory.”