Alec Baldwin hosting SNL for record breaking 17th time

NEW YORK (NBC) – On Saturday February 11, Alec Baldwin will return for his record-breaking 17th time as host. The SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor has garnered critical praise for his “SNL” appearances as Donald Trump this season and can next be heard in the animated film “Boss Baby.”

Ed Sheeran will return for his second time as musical guest. The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer’s two new singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” made chart history last week, debuting at #1 and #6, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. His much anticipated third studio album, “÷,” will be released March 3.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.