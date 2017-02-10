Carbondale woman taken to hospital following rollover accident

KSNT News Published: Updated:
img_3502

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a single vehicle rollover accident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were sent to the 10800 block of SE California at 9:25 a.m. on a report of an injury accident.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says a Toyota 4-runner was southbound on SE California when the driver lost control of the vehicle.  The Toyota entered the east ditch, went through a barbed wire fence and rolled an unknown number of times.  The vehicle came to a rest after striking a tree.

Officials at the scene told KSNT News the driver swerved to miss a deer.

Stallbaumer tells KSNT News the dirver, 24-year-old Nicole Potter, of Carbondale, was ejected from the vehicle.  She was transported to a Topeka Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  Two children, ages 1 and 3, were properly restrained in the vehicle and did not suffer any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

 

