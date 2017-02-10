Full Court Press: 02/10/17

High school basketball scores from February 10, 2017:
Abilene (B) 55 Wamego 46
Abilene (G) 48 Wamego 35
Burlingame (B) 42 Lebo 37
Burlingame (G) 23 Lebo 55
Emporia (B) 44 Manhattan 63
Emporia (G) 27 Manhattan 52
Hartford (B) 44 Lyndon 50
Hartford (G) 27 Lyndon 33
Hayden (B) 69 Washburn Rural 56
Hayden (G) 52 Washburn Rural 69
Jackson Heights (B) 44 Oskaloosa 34
Jackson Heights (G) 42 Oskaloosa 22
Jeff Co. North (B) 63 Valley Falls 34
Jeff Co. North (G) 21 Valley Falls 46
Jeff West (B) 32 Holton 38
Jeff West (G) 39 Holton 43
McLouth (B) 52 Pleasant Ridge 43
McLouth (G) 57 Pleasant Ridge 36
Mission Valley (B) 58 MdCV 35
Mission Valley (G) 56 MdCV 12
Nemaha Central (B) 56 Royal Valley 40
Nemaha Central (G) 54 Royal Valley 44
Olpe (B) 60 Osage City 52
Olpe (G) 58 Osage City 23
Riley County (B) 51 Wabaunsee 54
Riley County (G) 33 Wabaunsee 57
Riverside (B) 34 Perry-Lecompton 63
Riverside (G) 24 Perry-Lecompton 47
Rossville (G) 52 Silver Lake 35
Santa Fe Trail (B) 57 Osawatomie 65
Sante Fe Trail (G) 52 Osawatomie 33
Seaman (B) 47 Topeka High 54
Seaman (G) 46 Topeka High 44
Shawnee Heights (B) 59 Junction City 44
Shawnee Heights (G) 70 Junction City 47
St. Marys (B) 59 Rock Creek 41
St. Marys (G) 51 Rock Creek 34
Topeka West (B) 60 Highland Park 90
Topeka West (G) 46 Highland Park 55
Rossville (B) 39 Silver Lake 48