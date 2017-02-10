Junction City looking forward to new high school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — School board members in Junction City agreed on building a new high school for over 100 million dollars. The district wants to replace the old high school because of the school’s infrastructural issues, lack of space for students and limited technology. Board members say- majority of a new school will be paid for by state and federal aid. The president of the board of education, LaDonna Junghans said it’s important that the community knows there’s no tax increase coming with a new school.

“It’s a win-win for our students to provide excellent education and it’s a win-win for our community to have a new structure,” Junghans said

The district is hoping to get the funds needed for the school by March 2017. The public will then vote in May 2017 on whether or not the district will get a new school.

