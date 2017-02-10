Kansas school district canceled classes because of illness

LANGDON, Kan. (AP) — Students in a central Kansas school district are getting a day off because of an illness outbreak.

The Hays Post reports that the Fairfield school district called off classes for Friday after more than 20 percent of students either stayed home Thursday or were sent home. The district has about 290 students and includes the communities of Abbyville, Arlington, Langdon, Plains, Sylvia and Turon.

The district plans to use the break to clean.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.