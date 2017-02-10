Kansas teen wounded in apparent accidental shooting

WILSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a central Kansas teen was wounded in what appeared to be an accidental shooting.

Police Chief Bob Doepp says responding officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday afternoon in the Ellsworth County town of Wilson. He was taken to a Salina hospital with serious injuries.

The Hays Post reports that Doepp says the shooting “appears to be accidental,” although authorities are “still considering everything.”

