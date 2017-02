MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 20-year-old Manhattan man was injured Thursday evening after accidently being struck by a car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2003 Alero Oldsmobile and a bicyclist were south bound in the left hand lane on K-113, south of Anderson Avenue around 6:21 p.m. when the Oldsmobile struck the rear end of the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was identified as Johnathan S. Crowder. He was taken to Via Christi with unknown injuries.

The two people in the Oldsmobile were not injured.