RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms that 52 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop Sunday in Russell County.

The stop happened along I-70 according to Trooper Tod Hileman. Hileman said a Dodge truck was stopped near Dorrance, and the meth was found inside.

The meth has a street value of more than $2 million. The case is being handled now by federal investigators.