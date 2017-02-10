Report claims Topeka Metro overworking drivers and wasting tax dollars

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A local bus operator is claiming the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority is overworking drivers and wasting tax dollars. Driver and union vice president Doug Wright presented a report of allegations to the Topeka Metro board of directors Friday morning.

“They expanded hours, but they didn’t really make a commitment to add more employees, so just extending hours stretches all the existing employees a little thinner,” said Wright.

Along with the extended hours, Wright claims that the Topeka Metro practice of switching drivers in the field wastes money.

“Today, I came in and worked for 3 hours, got paid for 3 hours, but I only drove the bus for 2 hours. I drove 2 different buses and 3 different cars back and forth,” said Wright.

50 percent of the Topeka Metro budget is made up of local tax dollars.

While it may seem like more driving for the operators, General Manager Susan Duffy says switching in the field saves money overall.

“That saves us labor hours which are always more expensive than just a drive time by about 12 dollars an hour,” said Duffy.

Duffy claims that while drivers may be working slightly longer shifts, each driver is still working 40 hours a week. Despite the report, she said she had a hard time believing all drivers are upset.

“My office is about 10 steps away from the driver room. I’m out their visiting with them. They know I have an open door policy,” said Duffy.

Duffy and the board expressed interest in holding a joint meeting with all bus operators in the near future. Contract negotiations between them and the bus operators union begins in April.