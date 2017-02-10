Warm winds hug temps into Valentine’s Day Weekend

We’re tracking the warmest day of the year (so far). Gusty south winds will boost highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s today! Don’t look at the state-wide temperature map – W. Kansas has temperatures in the 80s today! Warm south winds will easily gust over 30 mph – continually pumping in unseasonably warm air today. Hold onto your hats, maybe even tie the hair back – it’s the price we pay for a legitimate taste of spring, five weeks early!

We’re still watching a cloud-maker heading toward Northeast Kansas for the weekend. Clouds will increase on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the transitional skies, daytime temps will stay in the 50s and 60s on Saturday. Our warm south winds will slowly become northerly this weekend, cooling things down by Sunday. Expect highs in the 40s later this weekend, with a chance for some isolated rain showers too. Not everyone will receive rain, but there’s a chance we squeeze out a little bit of moisture from the clouds overhead. Otherwise, we keep the overall weather pattern dry and tranquil heading into next week!

Speaking of – highs will remain in the lower 50s for most of next week. Tuesday is Valentine’s Day already and what a lovely forecast we’ll have! Count on ‘mostly sunny’ skies and highs in the 50s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 43° – lows the next several nights will be warmer than our average highs! Talk about a mild February!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert