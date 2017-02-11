Democrats pick Thompson to fill Mike Pompeo’s seat in 4th District

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Democrats have picked civil rights attorney Jim Thompson to run for the U.S. House seat Mike Pompeo vacated when he became CIA director under President Donald Trump.

The 46-year-old Thompson will run against Republican state Treasurer Ron Estes in the April 11 special election.

Democrats view it as their best chance to win the seat representing the southern Kansas’ conservative 4th District due to voter discontent.

Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994.

Thompson is a 46-year-old political newcomer and Army veteran.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.