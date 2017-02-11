Kansas Libertarians nominate Chris Rockhold for 4th district

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Libertarian Party overwhelmingly chose flight instructor Chris Rockhold as its candidate in a special congressional election to fill the seat vacated by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Rockhold defeated Gordon Bakken 17-3 on the first ballot Saturday evening in Wichita. John Kostner did not receive any votes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the instructor for Flight Safety International told the group that name recognition figures to be the most substantial obstacle he faces in the short run-up to the special election.

He said he will work to get voters focused on the issues, not party labels.

Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.