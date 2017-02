TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision near Harveyville and Mockingbird Hill Roads in Wabaunsee County Friday.

73-year-old Roger D. Meyer, Topeka, was travelling north on Harveyville Road when he crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, 34-year-old Kimberleigh Kopp from Harveyville, was taken to the hospital after the accident. Medical personnel say she is expected to be okay.