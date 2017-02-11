No. 13 West Virginia defeats Kansas State 85-66

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 13 West Virginia to a foul-plagued 85-66 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

West Virginia (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) struggled at the start making two of its first eight shots from the field over the first 4 minutes, but the Mountaineers then went on a 12-1 run to take the lead.

Kansas State rallied to tie the game at 34 at halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Xavier Sneed early in the second half, the Wildcats (16-9, 5-7) went on a cold snap from the field that lasted over 6 minutes. West Virginia capitalized and held a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

Kansas State never recovered.

Fouls dominated the game, as 56 were called throughout the game although no player fouled out.

Nathan Adrian added 11 points for West Virginia.

Wesley Iwundu led five Wildcats in double figures with 14 points.

