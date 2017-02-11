Valentine’s Day carriage rides with Equifest of Kansas

KSNT Published:
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Equifest of Kansas is gearing up for the largest horse expo in the Midwest in a few weeks by spreading the love before Valentine’s Day.

The group is offering carriage rides at West Ridge Mall in Topeka on Saturday afternoon from 12 pm. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per ride. Rides last for 15 minutes altogether.

For those wishing to treat their loved ones to a carriage ride should head to the JC Penny’s entrance to the mall.

Hot chocolate and snacks will also be available.

The Kansas Equifest will take place at the Kansas Expocentre from February 24th to February 26th. At least 15,000 people are expected to attend this year’s expo.

