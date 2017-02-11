Vintage plane on display at aviation museum in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A nearly 90-year-old restored airplane has been dedicated in a new exhibit at the Kansas Aviation Museum.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Watkins Skylark was first built in Wichita in 1931 and is the only one out of Everett Watkins’ six planes to survive today.

The grandson of Everett, Brad Watkins, says the plane was sold to Frank Powell of El Dorado in 1931 but was involved in a crash two years later. Everett decided to shut down his aviation company after the accident.

Marvin Kline of Milan, Kansas, called the museum some years ago saying he had pieces of the plane stored on his farm from when his uncle collected them. After over a dozen years of rebuilding and restoration, the plane was unveiled at the museum Thursday.

