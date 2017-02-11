Wichita suspends use of spike strips

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Wichita, Kansas, have suspended use of a tire-deflation device after a police officer was run over and critically injured by a fleeing and stolen SUV.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police are reviewing procedures and policies in the wake of the injury to officer Brian Arterburn. The 25-year police veteran suffered chest, abdomen and brain injuries Tuesday when he was hit by a fleeing vehicle as he placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita.

The man suspected of running over the officer, 31-year-old Justin Terrazas, faces several charges.

Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido says there is no suggestion that Arterburn or other officers did anything wrong, but he believes it is wise to step back and review use of the tire-deflation device.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.