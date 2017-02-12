Abandoned homes in Kansas City to go on sale for $999

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A program in Kansas City, Missouri, that sold off dozens of dangerous houses for just a dollar last year hopes buyers will now be willing to pay a little more for the latest batch of abandoned dwellings.

The Land Bank of Kansas City’s latest promotion, which starts with an open house Tuesday, is offering roughly 50 homes for $999 apiece.

The available houses will be listed on the Land Bank’s website and are in better shape than the ones sold off last year. Buyers have 120 days to address code issues and one year to complete the rehab.

It’s part of a larger Kansas City effort to deal with dangerous, abandoned houses that have attracted squatters and crime, with the Land Bank’s efforts intended to save some of those structures.

