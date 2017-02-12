Former QB Collin Klein to return to K-State as QB Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator

By Published: Updated:
Collin Klein poses for a picture following a 2013 football camp at Washburn's Yager Stadium.
Collin Klein poses for a picture following a 2013 football camp at Washburn's Yager Stadium.

(KSNT) – He left come great memories during his time with Kansas State, including winning a Big 12 Championship in 2012, and now he hopes to shape the next generation to make even more memorable moments.

Former K-State quarterback Collin Klein is expected to become the new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats, replacing Del Miller who plans to retire.

This was first reported by GoPowercat.com.

Klein lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship in his senior season, finishing third in the Heisman Trophy race.

Klein tried to go pro in the NFL before being part of the K-State coaching staff in 2014. He then left to go to the Missouri Valley conference to become Northern Iowa’s quarterback coach.

He hopes to lead a talented quarterback group for bright seasons to come.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s