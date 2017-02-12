JROTC takes Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They took themselves out of the running for the top prize.

But the move didn’t stop Topeka High School students from taking part in a day full of junior ROTC activities, Saturday.

300 students made there way to the capital city, to compete in various drills.

THS student, Miguel Monteclaro told KSNT News, “its been a great experience for me…it’s taught me a lot about myself and team work with other students.”

Monteclaro further said, four local teams faced off against eight from out of state.

Teams were judged on things like precision and direction.

Various military branches were represented in the competition.

Although students from Topeka High chose no to compete for a prize – choosing instead to focus on practicing and playing good hosts to visiting students, Monteclaro said the group hopes to head to the Marine Corps Nationals later this year.