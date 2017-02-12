JROTC takes Topeka

By Published:
d78358cf646242dd8035eb36b49f8520

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They took themselves out of the running for the top prize.

But the move didn’t stop Topeka High School students from taking part in a day full of junior ROTC activities, Saturday.

300 students made there way to the capital city, to compete in various drills.

THS student, Miguel Monteclaro told KSNT News, “its been a great experience for me…it’s taught me a lot about myself and team work with other students.”

Monteclaro further said, four local teams faced off against eight from out of state.

Teams were judged on things like precision and direction.

Various military branches were represented in the competition.

Although students from Topeka High chose no to compete for a prize – choosing instead to focus on practicing and playing good hosts to visiting students, Monteclaro said the group hopes to head to the Marine Corps Nationals later this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s