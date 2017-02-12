Missing, endangered Wabaunsee County man last seen near Eskridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office requested information from the public about a missing and endangered adult in a release Saturday evening.

Tom Maue, Chief Deputy, says Michael Wieland, 39, was last seen walking east from Eskridge, Kansas around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say Wieland was wearing blue jeans and a heavy blue jacket. He was carrying a blue backpack and a black violin case. Wieland is about 5’10” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has a shaved head and no beard.

Law enforcement says Wieland suffers from a medical condition that requires him to take medication.

If you have seen, or have had any contact with Wieland, you are encouraged to call your local law enforcement officer. You can also call the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office at 877-260-1902.