Missing Wabaunsee County man found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Wabaunsee County have found a missing man they say could have been in danger.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says they found 39-year-old Michael Wieland around 5:00 Sunday night.

KSNT News first told you about his disappearance Sunday.

Officials say Wieland was in good health when they found him and he passed a medical evaluation before they took him back to his residence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Harveyville Fire Department were involved in the search for Wieland.

In a release the sheriff’s office thanked all involved in the search.