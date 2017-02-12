Missing Wabaunsee County man found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Wabaunsee County have found a missing man they say could have been in danger.
The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says they found 39-year-old Michael Wieland around 5:00 Sunday night.
KSNT News first told you about his disappearance Sunday.
Officials say Wieland was in good health when they found him and he passed a medical evaluation before they took him back to his residence.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and Harveyville Fire Department were involved in the search for Wieland.
In a release the sheriff’s office thanked all involved in the search.