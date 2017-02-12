Stabbing in North Topeka

Published:
knife, stabbing, police (KSNT Library)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just after 5:30 Sunday night, the Topeka Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in Central Topeka.

The stabbing happened on the 2800 block of Northwest Lower Silver Lake Road.

Once Topeka Police arrived at the scene, they found one male had been stabbed. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One woman is currently being questioned by police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

