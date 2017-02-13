Clouds and rain just before Valentine’s Day

We’re tracking the only real rain chance over the next seven days…today! Mostly cloudy skies are squeezing out some moisture across Central and Eastern Kansas today. There have been a few reports of freezing rain and sleet south of I-70, but this weather-maker is mainly a rain threat for our neck of the woods. Have the umbrellas handy, with most of the rain chances moving in this afternoon. Just don’t expect anything too heavy – scattered light rain is all we’ll see.

Despite the cloud cover and rain chances today, highs will stay ‘above average.’ Most spots will see highs in the upper 40s today. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 43° and temps stay above that average all week! In fact, today will be the coolest weather we’ll have for the next 7-10 days. Mother Nature must be a fan of Cupid, as sunshine kisses Northeast Kansas tomorrow. The forecast will certainly be lovely for Valentine’s Day, complete with highs in the middle 50s. We’ll start a sunshine streak again tomorrow, and we’ll keep it rolling through the weekend! Believe it or not, highs will soar into the middle/upper 60s by Thursday and Friday! Spring is still five weeks away, but that’s not stopping us from getting a taste. Time to fire up the grills!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert