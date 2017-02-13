Doctors optimistic about Snyder’s future



Kansas City, KS. (KSNT) -“I think we’re just keeping our fingers crossed,” said Ryan Krajicek, K-State Student.

He’s not the only one, as students along with others around the K-State community woke up to a statement this morning, confirming what was feared, beloved head coach Bill Snyder was diagnosed with cancer.

“Cancer is a disease of age, and so the incident of cancer naturally goes up,” said Terry Tsue, head and neck surgeon at the KU Medical Center where Snyder is being treated.

Such is the case for the 77-year-old head football coach for Kansas State.

As it was revealed that he’s been at a hospital in Kansas City, receiving treatment for throat cancer in the past three weeks.

However good news awaits, according to Tsue.

“All comers, in throat cancers generally have a survival 80-90 percent in 5 years,” Tsue said.

So the prognosis is good, but it’s still a long road ahead before he’s in the clear.

“You could have endurance issues, battling cancer is tiring and its important to maintain nutrition,” Tsue said.

So what’s next for coach in this battle?

“Support the patient nutritionally, psychologically and have strong family support, and all those contribute to a success outcome,” Tsue said.

Family support, something that shouldn’t be hard to find around K-State.