K-State student react to Bill Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Chances are you know someone who’s gone through or even has cancer right now. K-State students and a local doctor talk about Bill Snyder and throat cancer.

It was the buzz on campus — Football coach, Bill Snyder having throat cancer. However doctors say this is something that can affect smokers and non-smokers.

“It just goes to show that like, cancer can hit anybody and at any time,” K-State student, Jessica Nesbit said. “And even the people that you would think would live forever like coach Snyder can get sick unexpectedly.”

Local doctor, Stephen Coon said there are so many variations of throat cancers that it’s hard to figure out what could have caused Snyder to get this.

“Head-neck cancers make up about 5% of all of our cancers in the body,” Oncologist, Stephen Coon said. “So it’s not uncommon, but it’s not the most common cancer either.”

Some symptoms include difficulty swallowing, pain in your throat or constant hoarseness for over a month. However it all depends on where the cancer is located in your throat. Causes include smoking, drinking and more commonly HPV — a virus spread by sex. And, it’s unclear the cause of Snyder’s illness.

As for Snyder, K-State fans are just glad he’s okay and ready to see him return to the gridiron.

“I think we’re all pretty hopeful about it. And really, we just hope he’s okay because, honestly, he’s our friend. He’s kind of like K-State’s unofficial grandpa.”

Despite the campus waking up to some bad news, on the bright side, Snyder is expected to be back on this field in March 2017.