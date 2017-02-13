KBI finds no evidence of foul play in Salina death

Related Coverage KBI investigating death at Salina apartment complex

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has found no evidence of foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found at a Salina apartment complex last week.

The KBI said Monday the 27-year-old woman’s body was found Thursday at the apartment. The KBI was called in because she had a connection to an employee of the Salina Police Department.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The KBI said in a statement Monday that investigators processed the scene, conducted interviews and obtained preliminary autopsy results and found no evidence of foul play.

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com

