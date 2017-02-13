KBI investigating death at Salina apartment complex

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a Salina apartment complex.

The Salina Journal reports that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to work the case because the police department had a conflict. Salina Police Department Capt. Paul Forrester declined to explain the conflict.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said agents were at the complex most of Thursday. She said she could not yet give any information about the deceased person, including that person’s gender, or the cause of death.

 

