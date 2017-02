TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vets at the VA Medical Center in southwest Topeka had some visitors Sunday.

Local dancers performed a series of dances for the veterans. Beverly Bernardi’s Dance Studio created the event to thank the veterans for their service.

The event helped kick off the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week which begins Monday.

Vets at the VA center had some visitors! These local dancers made everyone's day as they celebrated the National Salute to Veteran Patients