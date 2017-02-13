Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water park slide

This June 2016 photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Thomas Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. Caleb died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, while riding the Verruckt, a water slide that's billed as the world's largest, at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. (David Strickland via AP)
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died on the world’s tallest water slide at a Kansas water park say they’re still grieving but are thankful for the condolences they’ve received from around the world.

In an interview Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele, recalled the day in August 2016 when Caleb died as he rode the “Verruckt” water slide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City.

They say Caleb was on the ride with his older brother when he was killed.

The Schwabs have reached an undisclosed settlement with the park’s owners and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft. “Verruckt” — German for “insane” — is now closed.

Scott Schwab says the death was an accident, but that “someone was negligent.”

 

