Security camera footage shows chase after Wichita officer was hit by car

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Security footage shows a black SUV, the one police say ran over Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn, barreling through the alleyway between two businesses.

The video was given to KSN News by Galaxy Audio. Owners say they own the security camera on the two nearby buildings.

The SUV is followed by multiple Wichita police patrol cars.

Another camera shows the suspect pulling the black SUV around to the back of this business, you can see a man jumping out of the car, stumbling into the business, followed by those Wichita police officers.

Cameras in the front of the business show multiple officers arriving and securing the front parking lots, some of them already with their guns drawn.

Another camera shows a heavy police presence after the suspect, Justin Terrazas, was arrested.

He was charged Friday with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, failure to stop at an accident, flee and elude, intent to distribute heroin, and possession of marijuana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s