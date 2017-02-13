Topeka brings 3 fire chief candidates to city for final interviews

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka says they have narrowed its potential fire chief candidates to three people. The City says all three candidates have more than two decades in the fire service and are coming to Topeka for final interviews and a chance to interact with city residents.

Randy Adams, fire chief/district manager for South Metropolitan Fire Protection District in Raymore, Mo.; Craig Duke, former deputy fire chief of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan.; and Gregory Hoggatt Sr., deputy chief of operations/emergency manager for Boynton Beach Fire Rescue in Boynton Beach, Fla., will visit the City of Topeka Feb. 22.

The City says after a daylong interview process, Adams, Duke and Hoggatt will be present at a public meet and greet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jayhawk Gallery, 720 SW Jackson.

The City received 68 completed applications after the position was posted June 2, 2016. After interviewing a total of 18 candidates, Adams, Duke and Hoggatt emerged as top choices for Topeka, said interim city manager Doug Gerber.

“These candidates have exceptional maturity and leadership skills,” Gerber said. “They are problem solvers and service-minded, and we are looking forward to bringing them into our City to meet the rest of the Topeka’s leadership team and the community.”

For more on the three candidates CLICK HERE