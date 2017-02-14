Cupid swoons Northeast Kansas with nice stretch of weather

We’re tracking warm hearts and mild temperatures all across Northeast Kansas today. There’s no question Mother Nature knows Cupid with this lovely upcoming stretch of sun-filled weather. Temperatures will stay ‘above average’ every single day over the next week. Remember, that average high is climbing this time of the year – it’s now up to 44°. Expect highs in the lower/middle 50s underneath ‘mostly sunny’ skies today! Temps will remain 10° ‘above average’ today, despite breezy (and cool) north winds. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Tomorrow will be the coolest day on the 7-Day forecast with highs around 50°. Lighter northwest winds will slowly pump in cooler weather for us tomorrow. Expect a few passing clouds overhead too. And just like last week, the coolest day of the week will immediately be followed by the warmest day! Highs soar into the 70s on Thursday afternoon, as south winds return and sunshine screams from our skies. The tastes of spring still come seemingly every week, despite spring not starting until March 20th! There will be a price to pay, though – and that comes on President’s Day. But, we’ll enjoy this prolonged stretch of nice weather while we have it. By the way, expect highs around 70° again on Friday, with more sunshine and 60s on tap over the weekend. Between now and Sunday there are NO CHANCES for rain or snow!

As we alluded to before, this sunshine streak will come to an end early next week. Many of you have a nice, long holiday weekend with President’s Day next Monday. Well, it’s not just a government holiday this year – it represents our first real taste of springtime storms and the potential for severe weather this year. It’s far too early to get into any specifics, but widespread thunderstorms seem to be a slam dunk for Monday, despite still being 6+ days out. We’ll continue to fine-tune the extended forecast in the coming days, just know we’ll be watching the weather early next week VERY closely. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as next week’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert